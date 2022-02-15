PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" Tuesday to thank two Phoenix teens who founded the Persevere Project, a nonprofit organization that supports teens and mental health.
Phoenix brothers Carter and Ashton Kroeger stopped by "The Kelly Clarkson Show" with Taraji Henson as the guest host to talk about the Persevere Project, which provides a safe space for teens to talk about mental health and social media. They use TikTok to help spread that awareness with music.
"On behalf of all your neighbors here in Arizona, I want to thank you for your work to protect and preserve the mental health of Arizonans," Ducey said in a video that aired during the show.