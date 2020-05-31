PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Ducey announced on Twitter that after speaking with local leaders, he has declared a statewide Declaration of Emergency with a curfew in place starting at 8 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. and will expire at 5:00 a.m. on Monday, June 8 unless if is extended further.
"At the request of local leaders and in coordination with state and local law enforcement, I’m issuing a statewide Declaration of Emergency and curfew starting at 8:00 p.m. tonight and effective for one week,” said Governor Ducey.
Any violation of the curfew will result in six months of jail with a fine of $2500 as it will be a class 1 misdemeanor.
According to a press release from Governor Ducey, all people are prohibited from "using, standing, sitting, traveling, or being present on any public street or in any public place" unless they are law enforcement, medical personnel, part of the National Guard, or authorized by the state. "Individuals traveling directly to and from work; attending religious services; commercial trucking and delivery services; obtaining food; caring for a family member, friend, or animal; patronizing or operating private businesses; seeking medical care or fleeing dangerous circumstances; and travel for any of the above services," will also be exempt.
This also means that any public place including public streets, roads, alleys, highways, driveways, sidewalks, parks, vacant lots, and so forth.
"This gives law enforcement an additional tool to prevent the lawlessness we’ve seen here and in cities nationwide. Police will be equipped to make arrests of individuals who are planning to riot, loot or cause damage and unrest."
The National Guard will expand mobilization to help assist "protect life and property throughout the state."
Daniel Barr, who is a lawyer and partner with the international law firm Perkins Coie, said the order is pretty narrow.
"People can go out to dinner, bars, the grocery store or patronize or work at any other business. What to go to Top Golf or a batting cage? Perfectly OK," Barr said.
Governor @dougducey has declared a statewide curfew beginning tonight, Sunday, May 31, at 8PM. This curfew will be in effect across the state for the next week. https://t.co/hCnp96HlZm— Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) May 31, 2020
NOTICE:At the request of local leaders and in coordination with state and local law enforcement, I’m issuing a statewide Declaration of Emergency, with a curfew in place starting at 8:00 p.m. tonight and effective for one week. 1/— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) May 31, 2020