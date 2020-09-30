PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Governor Ducey announced Wednesday plans to issue DPS troopers with body cameras.

The new plan includes involving unnamed private sector suppliers to begin gradually equipping troopers with cameras.

The equipment will be gradually rolled out in the coming months, using a phased-in approach, with 150 cameras going to state troopers in both rural and urban areas throughout the state, officials say.

Over that initial period of the distribution, agency officials say they will be better able to determine the staffing, infrastructure and technological requirements of an agency-wide roll-out.

The Governor plans to work with state lawmakers in the upcoming legislative session to secure funding to put a body-worn camera on every trooper, officials say.

“Increasing public trust and keeping our state troopers safe are issues on which we can all agree — and we plan to move forward on this good idea,” said Governor Ducey.

“With this phased in approach, we can begin equipping state troopers with body-worn cameras while helping ensure the eventual full deployment of this equipment is a success. The men and women who put their lives on the line to keep our highways and communities safe deserve every protection we can give them. I intend to work with the Legislature next session to provide the necessary funding to extend this important effort agency-wide,” says Ducey.