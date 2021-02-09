PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey announced a new rental assistance program Tuesday morning that's designed to provide financial assistance and housing stability.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program will go through the Arizona Department of Economic Security office. The program will benefit residents in these counties: Apache, Cochise, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Navajo, Santa Cruz, Pinal, Mohave, and Yavapai. Three counties -- Maricopa, Pima, and Yuma -- are not part of the program. According to a news release from Ducey's office, those three counties will be launching their own rental assistance programs, which is why they have not been included in the DES program.
“We want to make sure renters in Arizona have the resources and support they need,” said Governor Ducey. “The rental assistance program will keep families and those in need in their homes and help them get back on their feet as we overcome the effects of the pandemic. We will continue to work closely with community and local government partners to efficiently deliver this relief.”
Renters who are struggling can apply for housing and utility assistance through the DES portal starting on Feb. 23. The website explains that eligible applicants can receive up to $3,500 per month to help with rent and utilities. Those who are behind in their payments going back to March 2020. Assistance payments will be issued to the landlord or utility service provider. DES has outlined the requirements for applicants on its website.