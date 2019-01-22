PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Faced with the government shutdown, many federal employees in the Valley have turned to food banks for help.
Employees at the Foothills Food Bank said they had seen a noticeable spike in people needing help.
They noted that this is normally the time of year when supplies are the fullest, because of the recent holiday donation period.
This year, though, workers said they could run out of supplies several months early.
"What's going to happen in May, June and July, when everybody leaves and are donations come to almost a stop?” wondered Pam DiPierto with Foothills Food Bank. “We then have to do a lot of purchasing."
