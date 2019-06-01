PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a city employee killed 12 people at a municipal building in Virginia Beach on Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted his condolences on Saturday.
The governor assured that Arizona is here to support the Virginia Beach community during the aftermath of this mass shooting.
Ducey added that he ordered all the flags at the state buildings to be lowered to half-staff in memory of the victims.
Arizona stands with the Virginia Beach community during this difficult time. In honor and memory of the victims of the shooting, I have ordered that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff.— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 1, 2019
The gunman died on the scene of the mass shooting while exchanging fire with police.
The motive of the suspect is still under investigation.
