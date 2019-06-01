Gov. Doug Ducey

In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, center, speaks during his state of the state address as he talks about Arizona's economy, new jobs, and the state revenue as Senate president Karen Fann, R-Prescott, left, and House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, right, listen in Phoenix.

 (Source: Associated Press)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a city employee killed 12 people at a municipal building in Virginia Beach on Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted his condolences on Saturday.

[ORIGINAL STORY: 12 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting; suspect dead]

The governor assured that Arizona is here to support the Virginia Beach community during the aftermath of this mass shooting.

Ducey added that he ordered all the flags at the state buildings to be lowered to half-staff in memory of the victims.

[RELATED: These are the victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting]

The gunman died on the scene of the mass shooting while exchanging fire with police.

The motive of the suspect is still under investigation. 

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.