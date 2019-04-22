PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--Governor Doug Ducey announced Monday he’ll be signing HB-2318, a ban on handheld cell phone use behind the wheel in Arizona.
The signing ceremony will take place at 1:15 PM Monday inside the Rotunda of the Arizona Capitol Museum.
Ducey is expected to be joined by the family of fallen Salt River Police Officer Clayton Townsend, who was killed by a suspected distracted driver this past January. The Townsend family pushed for legislation banning texting and driving.
While HB-2318 bans handheld cell phone use while driving, drivers can use their phones at stoplights and when their vehicle is parked. Drivers are also allowed to use their phones in an emergency.
Once Governor Ducey signs HB-2318, the law will immediately go into effect, however fines don’t kick in until January 2021.
