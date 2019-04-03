(3TV/CBS5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey said he supports shutting down the border after attending a surprise meeting Wednesday with President Donald Trump at the White House.
"I think that's a hypothetical right now, but if that were the situation right now, we would be supportive of it and want it to be as short as possible," Ducey said.
The comment marks a sharp change for the Arizona governor, who has repeatedly said he does not want the border closed.
Mexico is Arizona's largest trading partner, conducting $15.7 billion in trade, every year.
Trump has threatened to close the southern border unless Congress or Mexico takes action to stop a surge in migrant families traveling north from Central America.
Wednesday's White House visit was not listed on the governor's weekly public schedule. The governor's office did not immediately return calls for comment.
Angela Ducey, the governor's wife, also traveled to Washington and met with the president in the Oval Office.
Ducey called it a "positive meeting."
The governor's spokesman said Ducey thanked the president for his administration’s focus on border security and said they discussed the humanitarian and security crisis at our southern border.
"With summer coming very soon in Arizona and our temperatures rising, I'm concerned that any migrant crossing the border can be in real danger," said Ducey.
The governor reiterated the need for Congress to stop playing political games and act.
Ducey also expressed support for expanding trade with Mexico, Arizona's No. 1 one trading partner, by passing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
Ducey and Trump also discussed efforts to grow Arizona’s economy and workforce development.
The couple plans to meet with Ivanka Trump Thursday to talk about childcare and workforce issues, according to a statement from the governor's office.
Additionally, the governor will be meeting with Arizona’s two senators, Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally, to discuss two issues important to our state: passing the drought contingency plan and the USMCA.
