PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey sent a letter to the Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security regarding recent policy changes to the United States border with Mexico. As a border state, Gov. Ducey expressed "significant concerns" after the announcement that the Migrant Protection Protocols, a program implemented by former President Donald Trump's administration, was being suspended.

Trump's immigration policy, "Remain in Mexico," put in place January 2019, ordered about 65,000 asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their U.S. court hearings.

Ducey says numerous mayors, sheriffs, and non-governmental groups across Arizona have contacted his office with questions and have expressed confusion over the changes. The Republican governor points out to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that Arizona law enforcement, health care leaders, government officials, and community groups were not consulted during the planning process or before the new policies' announcement.

Ducey says the new policy decision has left Arizona communities confused and resulted in the spread of misinformation and says Arizonans deserve to understand what led to the policy changes.

"The hasty announcement repealing the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) and the lack of details provided to crucial stakeholders in a border state during the development of this action is troubling," Gov. Ducey wrote in his letter.

Among Ducey's worries, he says his office has heard concerns that repealing MPP will lead to a significant influx of unvetted and undocumented migrants into the U.S. and Arizona, especially as the state continues to battle COVID-19.

Gov. Ducey directed several questions to the secretary regarding the repeal, including:

How will individuals be monitored for health concerns and protected from COVID-19?

How do healthcare workers and facilities prepare and deal with this future increase in cases and patients?

Does the administration have a plan to keep migrants distanced from one another while awaiting testing results?

Does the administration have a plan to deal with asylum seekers who have a criminal record?

Gov. Ducey goes on to say that such a hasty action could create dangerous cracks in the state's coordination efforts to keep Arizonans safe, reiterating why it's vital that state and local law enforcement agencies be regularly consulted.

"Because our communities, citizens, and local leaders will be left to deal with the consequences of this decision, I look forward to your prompt attention to this important public safety and public health matter," Gov. Ducey concluded in his letter.

To read Gov. Ducey's full letter to the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, click below: