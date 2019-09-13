PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey raised concerns about vaping Friday following strong warning by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to stop.
But he is not planning to take immediate action like other governors across the country.
[WATCH: Gov. Ducey weighs in on President Trump's push to ban flavored e-cigarettes]
"I want to understand the facts, like I said I am concerned about what's happening with vaping. These illnesses and these deaths are highly concerning," he said.
[RELATED: Arizona vaping law hit roadblocks, died in House]
Some leaders in other states are not waiting, like the governor of Michigan who ordered a ban on the sale of flavored vaping products.
So far, six people have died and hundreds hospitalized across the country from an illness possibly linked to vaping.
Arizona has been spared but state health officials say they are investigating several cases that could be related.
[READ MORE: How the vape epidemic is impacting Arizona students]