PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey ran four years ago on a promise to cut taxes every year he's in office.
Now he is opposing a ballot measure that would stop state and local leaders from raising taxes on personal and financial services.
Gov. Ducey was at the Los Altos Ranch Market in Phoenix where he joined local business leaders and touted the growth of Arizona's economy on Thursday.
After tasting the free samples with U.S. Senate candidate Martha McSally, the governor made it clear that there's one economic idea he can't stomach.
"I am opposing Proposition 126. I think Prop. 126 is a bad idea. I think putting a permanent and unchangeable tax policy at the ballot box is a bad idea," Ducey said.
The ballot measure bans state and local governments from taxing personal and finanicial services like cutting hair, dog grooming and selling real estate.
But the governor signaled he may expand the tax base to include more of those kind of services and pass the money on to K-12 schools if he's reelected in November.
"I think when you look at the income tax, the sales tax and the property tax, you can see opportunities where you can reform that tax code which brings in more revenue but brings in more revenue but makes the state more attractive from a quality of living," said Ducey.
Lawmakers introduced a bill in 2016 to expand sales taxes on personal and financial services.
A legislative analysis estimated the measure would have generated more than $420 million dollars in the first year.
But that bill never got traction and died.
