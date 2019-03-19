PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday said he does not want to sacrifice military in in Arizona to help pay for President Donald Trump's border wall.
The governor's comments come after the Department of Defense released a list containing billions of dollars set aside for U.S. military projects around the globe that could be diverted to fund more fencing along the southern border.
Six projects in Arizona, including two at Luke Air Force Base, are on the list that the Defense Department released this week.
The document also says projects scheduled for fiscal year 2019 "will not be impacted."
That leaves a $30 million project at Ft. Huachuca the most vulnerable since it is scheduled for fiscal year 2020.
"Of course I don't want to lose any defense assets, but we should be able to deal with defense and border security simultaneously," Ducey said when asked if funding for the wall was worth diverting money away from a military project.
