PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Governor Doug Ducey has announced the appointment of the new director of the Arizona Department of Corrections.
David Shinn's first day will be Oct. 21.
Shinn currently serves as the Assistant Director for the Program Review Division of the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Washington, D.C.
He has served with the Federal Bureau of Prisons since 1991.
Shinn replaces embattled director Charles Ryan, who announced his retirement in August.
[RELATED: Arizona Department of Corrections Director Charles Ryan announces retirement]
“Our goal was to identify a leader with extensive experience in the corrections field, a record of solving problems and getting results, and a passion for public service. David Shinn is that leader,” said Governor Ducey.
As the Assistant Director of the Program Review Division for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Shinn was responsible for leading the internal and external audit divisions where he provided oversight of more than 575 audits annually and developed training objectives for supervisors, managers and executives.
Shinn also participated in the selection of Chief Executive Officers for 122 institutions across the country and served as Director of the Bureau’s Equal Employment Opportunity program, where he engaged with staff to help resolve concerns brought forward by any of the Bureau’s more than 38,000 employees.
Shinn served in the United States Marine Corps from 1987 to 1991.