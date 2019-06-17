PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey said Monday he was disturbed by a video that shows Phoenix police office pulling guns on a family accused of stealing a toy doll from a dollar store.
The governor also called the actions, "unacceptable," but stopped short of calling for changes in the tactics and training used by police in Arizona.
[WATCH: Gov. Ducey responds to alleged officer misconduct]
"I applaud our men and women in uniform. I'm someone who sees the complexities in the job of being a first responder or a police officer. I think it's a difficult job," Ducey said.
[CONTINUING COVERAGE: Phoenix Police face misconduct allegations]
Ducey's comments come after the viral video grabbed national headlines over the weekend, marking the latest scandal to hit the department.
[RELATED: Couple want Phoenix officers fired who pointed guns over shoplifting]
Earlier this month, some officers were taken off the streets after posting racist comments on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.