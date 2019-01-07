PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and five other newly elected officials from both sides of the political aisle have been sworn in for new four-year terms.
The bipartisan ceremony Monday recognized gains that Democratic candidates made in what has long been considered a solidly red state.
Democrats Kathy Hoffman, Arizona's new superintendent of public instruction, and Katie Hobbs, the new secretary of state, were sworn in alongside Ducey and Republicans Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Treasurer Kimberly Yee and State Mine Inspector Joe Hart.
Democratic Mayor Robert Uribe of Douglas served as master of ceremonies. He is a Ducey backer.
The event also included color guard, a native leader’s blessing, prayers by a rabbi and a Baptist pastor and F-16 Fighting Falcons flown by the Arizona National Guard. The guard’s 108th Army Band was providing the music.
Four grandchildren of the late Rep. Ed Pastor, a Hispanic Democrat who represented Arizona in Congress for more than two decades, were selected to lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
After the ceremony on the grounds of Arizona’s Capitol, a food tasting with fare from Arizona restaurants was planned, as well as a chance for adults and children to meet local sports mascots.
All of the state officials sworn in with Ducey four years ago were Republicans in a state long considered red.
But Arizona Democrats did well in the mid-term election, with Kyrsten Sinema winning retiring Sen. Jeff Flake’s seat to become the state’s first female senator. Democrat Sandra Kenney was the top vote-getter for one of two open seats on Arizona’s five member state utilities commission.
Sinema and Arizona Republican Martha McSally, appointed by Ducey to fill the seat that was held by the late Sen. John McCain, were sworn in on Thursday in Washington with the new class of senators. U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl held the seat a little more than four months after McCain died Aug. 25.
Underscoring Arizona’s reputation as a GOP stronghold, Democrats in November failed to make inroads in four Republican-held congressional seats.
But the party split varied in many races, indicating voters analyzed contests and candidates individually. Turnout was high, with nearly 65 percent of Arizona voters casting ballots in November.
The key issues Arizona facing this year include finding more money for education after the statewide “Red for Ed” movement that saw public school teachers go on strike last year, and deciding how to handle a drought contingency plan as water levels at Lake Mead fall to dangerous levels.
