PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Doug Ducey appointed the first female commander of the Arizona National Guard Thursday morning.
Ducey said Brigadier General Kerry L. Muehlenbeck will replace Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire as the new Adjutant General and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA). McGuire announced his retirement in March. McGuire was appointed to the position in 2013 and will officially retire on April 10. He served in the military for 34 years.
"From his time as an Air Force pilot, to his tenure as Adjutant General of Arizona, General McGuire has overcome numerous challenges with leadership and determination," Ducey said. "I want to thank him for his service to our state and our nation. I want to thank him for what he has stepped up to do, leading DEMA during this pandemic."
Muehlenbeck is currently a professor at Mesa Community College’s Administration of Justice Studies Department, where she also serves as Department Chair. She also taught at Arizona State University between 2002 and 2014, specializing in crime, criminology, justice and social inquiry. Muehlenbeck was also an adjunct professor for the Criminal Justice Department at American Military University in West Virginia from 2009 to 2013 and for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University from 1995 to 2001.
"I’m proud to have the opportunity to serve our great state as Adjutant General and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs," said Muehlenbeck. "Having served and taught for years, I look forward to leading Arizona DEMA and the Arizona National Guard to help protect and support Arizona communities. It is an honor to succeed General McGuire after his years of admirable service, and I’m grateful to Governor Ducey for this tremendous opportunity."
Prior to teaching, Muehlenbeck served as deputy county attorney at the Pima County Attorney’s Office from 1998 to 2001. She also served as an assistant prosecuting attorney for the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office from 1992 to 1993 and Assistant Staff Judge Advocate at the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base from 1993 to 1997.
"Kerry Muehlenbeck is just the best. She's not a female general, she's just the best," McGuire said.