PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey addressed two big issues affecting Arizona during a news conference on Thursday: the ongoing protests in the wake of George Floyd's death, and the rising number of coronavirus cases in our state. Thursday was the first time Ducey has spoken out publicly since imposing a statewide curfew over the weekend.

He began the news conference by condemning Floyd's death. "We are looking at this as an American moment where change can happen for the better," he said. He also thanked those on the front lines who have been keeping order as protests have continued each night. Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

Gov. Ducey said it's important to him that all Arizonans have their voices heard, but that there is a difference between peaceful protesting and the rioting and looting that went on last weekend.

“In Arizona, we’re listening and we’re looking at this as an American moment where change can happen for the better in our nation,” Ducey told reporters. “We will project peace and order to protect George Floyd’s memory.”

Unlike previous statements, the governor focused his remarks more on protesters and their freedom of expression. It’s also the first time he mentioned Floyd by name. Floyd’s May 25 death after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck has spawned daily demonstrations nationwide.

The governor issued a week-long statewide 8 p.m-5 a.m. curfew on Sunday, after protests led to arrests and property damage in Phoenix and Tucson and thefts at a mall in Scottsdale on Saturday. He also called out the National Guard to bolster police departments.

Before Thursday, his public statements had mainly been focused on criticizing the violent outbreaks, but he cast a different tone Thursday.

“The suffering and death of George Floyd is tragic and important. It’s an American tragedy. It should be condemned by leaders at every level,” the Republican said.

“In Arizona, we will listen to those that want to have a civil discourse to ensure that it never happens again in the United States of America and that we make the proper reforms and improvement” at the state, national and federal levels, he said.

Ducey said that “thousands upon thousands” of Arizona’s 7.3 million residents have come out day after day to exercise their First Amendment rights to be heard and ask for justice, and “a much smaller group that wanted to riot and loot have come out as well.”

Those people will now be allowed to overtake the message of those who want reform and justice, he said.

“Arizona will not confuse peaceful protesters and demonstrators with looters and rioters,” he said.

There has been pressure on the governor to include police reforms in a special session later this month. Specifically, Democrats in the Legislature want new laws mandating all police officers to wear body cameras, independent investigations of deadly police shootings and use of force, and more sensitivity and de-escalation training. But right now, there is no commitment from the governor on tackling these issues at the capitol.

Arizona's Family journalist Dennis Welch asked the governor, who is the son of a cop, if he thought systemic racism was a problem. He said it was, but wouldn't say if he thought it was a problem with police and law enforcement.

Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire, who heads the state Guard, said more than 1,400 soldiers are deployed around the state. But he said the Guard would protect protesters’ rights to have their voices heard.

“We’re sworn to protect and defend the constitution of the great state of Arizona and the United States of America,” McGuire said. “And we take wearing the cloth of the nation very seriously. And all the rights conferred in that constitution to every citizen, regardless of race, gender or ethnicity, is something we protect.”

Coronavirus Latest

During Thursday's conference, Ducey and other health officials also addressed the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in or state. The governor said it was not unexpected. "When you see an increase in testing, you will see an increase in cases," he said.

"As you test more, you are going to find more," added AZ Health Services Director Cara Christ.

Christ also says our state is well-equipped to deal with more cases. "We have a lot of ventilators and we are prepared, come what may to Arizona."

Christ urged Arizonans to continue with good hygiene, avoid touching faces and eyes, and stay home if sick.