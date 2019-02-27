PHOENIX (AP) -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is suggesting he would veto legislation that critics say is anti-vaccination.
Ducey told reporters Wednesday he's "pro-vaccination" and "anti-measles." He says vaccines are good for children and public health, and he won't sign "any law that doesn't promote or extend vaccinations in the state of Arizona."
A state House committee approved three bills last week that doctors and public health officials say would confuse parents, add unnecessary steps for doctors and ultimately reduce the rate of children receiving immunizations.
People who doubt that vaccines are safe and effective support the bills which would create a religious exemption from required school vaccines, require doctors to give parents a list of all ingredients and mandate that providers offer an antibody test that might be able to determine if a patient is already immune.
