(3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona's Governor Doug Ducey met with President Trump at the White House Wednesday to discuss issues affecting our state, including the border crisis.
Ducey and Arizona’s First Lady, Angela Ducey, met with the president in the Oval Office.
Ducey called it a "positive meeting."
The Governor's spokesman said Ducey thanked the president for his administration’s focus on border security, and said they discussed the humanitarian and security crisis at our southern border.
"With summer coming very soon in Arizona and our temperatures rising, I'm concerned that any migrant crossing the border can be in real danger," said Ducey.
The governor reiterated the need for Congress to stop playing political games and act.
Ducey also expressed support for expanding trade with Mexico, Arizona's number one trading partner, by passing the USMCA.
Ducey and President Trump also discussed efforts to grow Arizona’s economy and workforce development.
Tomorrow, the governor and Mrs. Ducey will meet with Ivanka Trump at the White House to discuss childcare and workforce issues.
Additionally, the governor will be meeting with Arizona’s two senators, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, and Sen. Martha McSally to discuss two issues important to our state: passing the drought contingency plan and the USMCA.
