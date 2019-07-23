FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Governor Doug Ducey is headed to Flagstaff to survey the area affected by the Museum Fire.
Ducey will meet with emergency officials battling the fire and survey the progress of ongoing efforts to contain the blaze.
The governor visit also with local residents in Coconino County who have been displaced.
Ducey will hold a media briefing at 2:45. We will ring that to you live on azfamily.com.
The Museum Fire began Sunday morning and has grown to approximately 1,800 acres.
Quick facts about Museum Fire:
Current evacuations: Residents from Mount Elden Lookout Road, all residents east of Weatherford Road with access on Mount Elden Lookout Road, the recreational areas of Forest Road 420 to Highway 89 (Mount Elden Lookout) and Schultz Pass Road.
Acres: Approx. 1,800 (up from original estimate of 1,000)
Location: 1 mile north of Flagstaff
Started: July 21, 2019
Current resources: Seven engines, four fuels hand crews, three Interagency Hotshot Crews, three Type-1 helicopters, two Type-III helicopters, four heavy fixed wing aircraft, four single engine air tankers, an air attack aircraft, three lead aircraft, a very large air tanker (VLAT), six patrols, and miscellaneous overhead personnel. Total personnel: approximately 600.
Additional resources ordered: 10 Hotshot crews, 20 engines, six dozers, four water tenders
Predicted smoke impacts: Significant smoke will impact the Flagstaff area and communities east of Flagstaff. Smoke will settle in low lying areas of Flagstaff and surrounding areas during the cooler hours and lift as the day warms up.
Current closures: Little Elden Spring Campground, various trails within the fire area, and a portion of the Arizona Trail within the fire area, which will be rerouted as needed.
Shelter: Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff, AZ.
Pet shelter: Coconino Humane Association, located off 4th Street and Butler
The Forest Service said it is hoping for more rain to help crews fight the fire. It wants the dry thunderstorms to stay away. The Forest Service said it still does not have a percent containment.
The Forest Service said the fire has moved east toward Red Onion Trail. Crews are dumping water and retardant on The Schultz Pass Area, hoping to keep the fire from spreading.
According to the Coconino National Forest, firefighters are responding with ground crews, engines, helicopters, fixed wing and attack aircraft.
Fire officials say the wildfire is human-caused but haven't determined exactly what sparked it.
(1) comment
Unless he is bringing a fire truck he should just stay home. We dont needthat waste of fuel from a looky loo
