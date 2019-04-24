PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Safety is no joke. But for right now, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is asking for your funniest, "punniest," wittiest slogans about roadway safety.
It's all part of the ADOT "safety message contest," which has returned for another year.
The contest gives people the chance to see their own slogans on overhead freeway signs, encouraging drivers to make better decisions behind the wheel.
Some previous winning slogans have included "Buckle up, Buttercup" and “Road rage gives you wrinkles.”
Messages, which can also be serious as well as eye-catching and funny, can be submitted at azdot.gov/signcontest through Monday, April 29.
In the past two contests, ADOT received a combined 9,000 entries.
“We’re not joking about safety – nothing is more important than safety at ADOT,” said ADOT Director John Halikowski. “Some of the messages we display are humorous, but we’re using that humor to connect with drivers and get them thinking about the things that lead to preventable crashes and fatalities. These messages kick start conversations about safety and that’s a good thing.”
ADOT displays quirky traffic safety messages, which often are related to current events and pop culture, as part of an effort to encourage drivers to change their actions behind the wheel.
More than 90 percent of vehicle crashes are caused by driver decisions, such as speeding, driving aggressively, distracted or impaired. According to preliminary data, more than 1,000 people were killed in traffic collisions last year in Arizona.
When creating your messages, (and there’s no limit to the number you can submit) remember these guidelines:
-The message must relate to traffic safety.
-Signs accommodate three lines and 18 characters, including spaces, per line.
-#Hashtags, phone numbers and website addresses are not allowed.
-No emojis. (Sad face.)
After entries have been submitted, ADOT will select 15 finalists.
In May, the public will vote for their favorites and the two messages that receive the most votes will appear on overhead signs above Arizona state highways.
