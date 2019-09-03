PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Google's latest OS update, Android 10, implemented over 300 gender-neutral emoji designs Tuesday.
Before the update, human emoji were only male and female and those that did not specify a gender were displayed as either a woman or man emoji, depending on stereotypes. For example, the emoji for “police officer” was commonly displayed as male and "person getting haircut" as female.
Now, there will be a gender-neutral emoji that will often be designed with orange clothing unless the emoji requires a uniform. According to Google, emojis that do not specify gender will default to a gender-ambiguous design, however, a user can still choose between a man or woman.
This new update made Google the only major vendor to follow Unicode guidelines stating, “human-form emoji should normally be depicted in a gender-neutral way unless gender appearance is explicitly specified.”