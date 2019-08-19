GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Goodyear woman is in the running for a big beauty award.
Nineteen-year-old McKenzie Catron is in the final 15 contestants for the “Face Awards,” put on by NYX Professional Makeup. Winning the award would mean a big cash prize, as well as being a part of a worldwide beauty campaign.
Catron says she’s always been creative and using her body as a canvas seemed like a natural fit.
“It was just a way for me to let out my creativity and kind of experiment with makeup until it snowballed into full-body painting and creating characters,” Catron said.
But making the final 15 even more meaningful has been the recent struggle Catron has undergone.
A little more than a year ago, Catron says she became unable to use her legs. After going to the hospital, she was diagnosed with a number of issues.
“Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, and a super rare autoimmune disease, VGKC, and they also found a cyst in the middle of my brain in the pineal gland,” Catron said. “So it’s kind of a big mix of things that are throwing my body out of whack.”
It’s been difficult for Catron and her family.
“It’s really hard,” said her mother, Deanna Catron. “There is no cure. We’re just praying that God will heal her.”
Catron used her wheelchair as part of her design for her entry in the “Face Awards.”
And whatever happens, she says she’s already coming out ahead when people look at her art.
“They don’t see the wheelchair. They see the paint, and the talent, and the love that I put into these looks. So it gives me that piece of myself back,” Catron said.
If you’d like to vote for her in the NYX “Face Awards,” head to their website.