GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Goodyear volleyball club is continuing their season in honor of their teammate who died in a car crash on the way to a tournament in Texas two weeks ago. The Venom Volleyball Club says the season will keep going for teammate Alexa Cruz.

Family and friends filled State Farm Stadium for the 2022 Festival Fiesta Classic, the team's first match of the season. "They are 3 players short but have hope in their hearts and a wish for healing on the court," posted the club on their Facebook. "Thank you for all the love shown already. Together we remain Venom Strong!"

Larissa Morgan and Olivia Quidera were teammates of Cruz. Morgan says Cruz was well-known and was a person anyone could rely on. "I've been playing with her since freshman year; that's when I really got to know her. She's always been really a part of the team and was a really outspoken person," said Morgan. "She was very known around the school; you could always see her, go to her for any advice. She was that one girl that everybody knew."

Goodyear volleyball club player dies, others hurt in Texas crash Three families from the Venom Volleyball Club were traveling from Goodyear to Austin, Texas, to compete in a national qualifier tournament when they were involved in a crash caused by severe weather.

"Alexa was just an overall amazing person. Everyone wanted to be around her. She was just that person, the kindest girl you'll ever meet," added Quidera. "Just so loving, everything about her was amazing."

On Feb. 5, three families were traveling from Goodyear to Austin to compete in a tournament when their SUV hit black ice on the U.S. 377 North in Texas. The car lost control and crashed into a semi-truck. Cruz died in the crash, and two other club players were seriously hurt. Cruz's mother, Sandra, was also injured in the crash.

Sandra remains in the hospital. The team says Sandra will be watching the games from the hospital. "She is doing better but certainly has a long road to recovery," said coach Jimmy Gonzalez.

The girls added there's was a piece missing on the court during their first match. "It felt different; Alexa was our energy, honestly. She was the cheer-starter, everything," said Quidera. "That's the one thing we were missing today, but we tried our best."

"I feel like Alexa would want us to play. She would want us to go forward with the team and strive to be good and just play for her," said Morgan.