GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Goodyear volleyball club is asking the community for support after a crash left one of their players dead and several others injured while the team was traveling through Texas. Three families from the Venom Volleyball Club were traveling from Goodyear to Austin, Texas, to compete in a national qualifier tournament when their car hit black ice and lost control, crashing into a semi-truck.
The team's coach, Jimmy Gonzalez, says the team is like a family. Gonzalez founded the club 12 years ago. His squad for 17 and 18-year-olds had a tournament in Austin this weekend, and the girls and their families planned to fly out for the games. However, severe weather conditions canceled many flights.
Gonzalez says three of the families decided to make the drive to Austin. He says on the way, their SUV hit black ice, lost control, and hit a semi-truck head-on. The club says one player died in the crash. Two other players were seriously hurt, and a former alumni traveling with the team was also injured but in stable condition. One of the moms traveling with the team is recovering from her injuries in the hospital.
"We would have canceled it. We would have forfeited if we thought any of our parents would have been in danger on the highways," said Gonzalez. "When they made that decision to travel, they did let me know, 'we're going to be driving,' and they said what the road conditions were still good. The conditions, from my understanding, the conditions were good; they just met up with some black ice that they just didn't see."
Gonzalez and the rest of the team are asking for prayers and support for the three families. Donation funds will be used to cover funeral costs, food, medical expenses, and lodging. Some of the money raised will also be used to bring coaches and athletes back home after the forfeit. If you would like to donate to the team, click here.