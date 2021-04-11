GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Goodyear police are warning parents about a case of stranger danger near a school. On Sunday, police released a sketch of a suspect wanted for luring a minor for possible sexual exploitation.
On Tuesday, April 6, at around 5:15 p.m., a student from Westar Elementary School was walking home from sports practice, when they were approached by a man in a vehicle. The man reportedly made inappropriate comments to the student before another couple walked up, and then the suspect took off.
The incident happened at the entryway of the trailhead located near 18101 W. Westar Drive, just a short distance from the school. The suspect is described as a Black male, 20 to 30 years old, with short black curly hair or dreadlocks. He was wearing a light red polo shirt with a collar. Police say he was driving a white 2000s model Pontiac GT 2-door sedan.
Police do believe this was an isolated incident, but they are warning parents to be on the alert. Police say they also want to encourage parents to talk to their children about stranger danger, the importance of not interacting with unknown people, and the difference between appropriate and inappropriate conversations between adults and children.
Police also emphasize the following safety tips:
- Always be aware of your surroundings
- There is safety in numbers, so avoid walking alone
- Always report suspicious incidents to police as soon as possible
If you have any information about this case, or are aware of any similar incidents, Goodyear police ask that you call Detective Erickson at 623-882-7422.