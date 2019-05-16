GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Goodyear police seized $216,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on I-10 Tuesday morning.
Lisa Berry with Goodyear PD said officers pulled over a car with California plates at about 10 a.m. on I-10 at Bullard Avenue for speeding.
Berry said the driver and the passenger were both acting nervous and gave conflicting statements to officers.
A K-9 alerted the officers to illegal drugs in the car and after getting a search warrant, police found a total of 54 pounds of methamphetamine in the gas tank.
Berry said the street value is estimated at $216,000.
The driver, 60-year-old Rito Delagado Renteria and the passenger, 53-year-old Blanca Moncada, both from Yucaipa, California, were both charged with transportation of dangerous drugs.
