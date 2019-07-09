GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Goodyear Police Department on Tuesday released a photo of a woman they are calling a person of interest in connection with an attempted armed robbery at a fireworks stand that ended with a deadly shooting.
Police say Staffany Ulyssa Montenegro, 25, drove the suspect vehicle from the scene in the area of Yuma Road and Cotton Lane the night of Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
According to the Goodyear Police Department, a 26-year-old man named Daniel Torres and an unidentified woman tried to rob the stand. The owner of the stand shot and killed Torres.
The woman who was with Torres fled from the fireworks stand in a gold Honda with Arizona wheelchair license plate LAG50, police said that night.
That car was later found abandoned in Phoenix. Police believe Montenegro was the driver. The photo the police department released Tuesday is an old mug shot but it’s not clear at this time when it was taken or why Montenegro had been arrested.
If you know Montenegro or if you see her, please call the Goodyear Police Department at 623-932-1220.
