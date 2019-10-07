GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Goodyear Police Chief Jerry Geier and Deputy Chief Justin Hughes have been placed on paid administrative leave amid “recent allegations of impropriety,” according to a city spokeswoman.
Tammy Vo said two more department employees were put on leave, as well, “due additional allegations of wrongdoing.”
Vo did not elaborate on the specifics of the allegations.
“Placing these employees on leave is important in order to provide the neutral environment and support needed while outside counsel reviews the situation,” she said in a statement emailed to Arizona’s Family Monday night. “The city of Goodyear values the public’s trust and takes these types of accusations seriously, and is committed to conducting a thorough review.”