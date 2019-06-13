GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – Goodyear police have arrested and charged three suspects for the armed robbery of a bakery.
Two men entered and robbed the Sugar n Spice bakery, near Indian School Road and Wigwam Boulevard at gunpoint around 12:30 a.m. on January 13, according to Goodyear police.
The suspects allegedly took a victim’s phone, all three victims’ wallets, ID’s, and roughly $500 cash from the bakery.
Within the past week, Goodyear detectives determined that the suspects of the robbery were selling fentanyl pills to the 45-year-old doughnut cook, Joseph Conklin, who was present during the robbery.
The robbery occurred to settle Conklin’s debt, according to police.
On June 4, Conklin was taken into custody during a traffic stop. Upon giving a full confession he was charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery.
Goodyear police were then able to retrieve search warrants and recover multiple stolen items.
Terrell Whitfield was taken into custody and charged with aggravated armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Durrell Whitfield who was already in custody on an unrelated charge was charged as well with aggravated armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
