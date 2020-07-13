GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Goodyear police have arrested an actor from the TV show "Empire" for alleged domestic violence against his wife.

On Sunday, July 12, at around 10:15 p.m, Goodyear police were called to the Circle K near McDowell Road and Pebble Creek Parkway to assist an woman who needed help.

Police say the woman had flagged down a bystander for aid moments earlier, stating that she had been assaulted at her Goodyear home for the last several hours by her husband, Bryshere Gray, who is an actor on the TV series “Empire.”

The citizen drove the victim to the Circle K and called 911. When police arrived, they say they noticed that he woman had numerous visible injuries on her body. She also told them that she was strangled at one point by Gray and temporarily lost consciousness. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Goodyear officers then went to the couple's in an effort to contact Gray, but police say he refused to come out of the home.

Due to the barricade situation and the felony domestic violence charges at hand, Goodyear SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams were called in to assist. The barricade lasted all night. It finally ended just after 7 a.m. Monday, when Gray came out of his home and surrendered without incident.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Maricopa County Jail. He faces a number of charges including assault, aggravated assault (strangulation) and disorderly conduct.

His wife received treatment for her injuries at a nearby hospital and was released. Goodyear detectives and a victim advocate continued to assist her after her discharge from the hospital.

This is not the first "Empire" actor to be accused of criminal charges. Jussie Smollet was charged with multiple felony counts after he was accused of duping Chicago police into believing he had been the target of a hate crime.

In February of 2019, Smollet was charged with making a false police report when he said he was attacked in downtown Chicago by two men who hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck, police said. Prosecutors later dropped the charges against Smollett, but the city has asked him for more than $130,000 to cover the cost of the investigation.

Smollett denied the allegations and his attorneys have said the actor "will not be intimidated into paying."

Smollett starred on "Empire" since the show's start in 2015, but he did not return for the 6th and final season.