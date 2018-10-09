A suspect tried to take pictures up victim's skirt

Goodyear police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect accused of trying to take pictures up a woman's dress at a Target store.

The incident happened several weeks ago at the Target at Litchfield and McDowell roads in Goodyear.

Police now have the surveillance video showing the suspect walking into the store.

Police say the suspect followed the woman into the Target and may have attempted to take photos or videos up her dress.

If you have nay information about the case, please contact the Goodyear Police Department at 623-882-7484.

