Goodyear police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect accused of trying to take pictures up a woman's dress at a Target store.
The incident happened several weeks ago at the Target at Litchfield and McDowell roads in Goodyear.
Police now have the surveillance video showing the suspect walking into the store.
Police say the suspect followed the woman into the Target and may have attempted to take photos or videos up her dress.
If you have nay information about the case, please contact the Goodyear Police Department at 623-882-7484.
GYPD needs public’s help identifying subj in this store video. Weeks ago, subject followed female in 2 a Target store in Goodyear. He followed victim thru store & may have attempted 2 take photos/video up her dress. If you know this person U R urged 2 call GYPD 623-882-7484 pic.twitter.com/UoxH7Dseo0— Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) October 9, 2018
