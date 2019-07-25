GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5 ) -- For the first time, we are hearing from the woman arrested for leaving her child in a hot car while she shopped at a Goodyear Target last month.
The Goodyear Police Department just released the full report, including surveillance footage, the 911 call, and an interview with detectives.
WATCH: We're learning more about a baby who was left in a hot car in Goodyear last month
"911? Hi! We left a baby in the car! We're at the Target parking lot in Goodyear."
The frantic 911 call was made after Stacey Holly and her sister realized they left Holly's 5-month-old daughter in the car on a 100-degree day while they were inside shopping.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Woman arrested after baby left in hot car outside Goodyear Target]
Holly told detectives during her interrogation interview that she never thought this would happen to her.
"I think these people who do it, who you see on TV, 'How stupid are you to leave your kids in the car?" And then it happened," Holly said.
According to the report, Holly told detectives she got her 6-year-old daughter out of the car, then became "distracted" and told her sister how she needed to "shave her legs."
"I do not know for the life of me how I forgot [my daughter] in the car. I don't know!" Holly cried.
Target surveillance video showed the sisters and the 6-year-old walking into the store, then later exiting the store. They were laughing and had bags full of purchases.
Holly told police they didn't realize the baby had been left in the car until they got back.
"How long was the baby in the vehicle?" asked the 911 operator.
"She's alive. About 30 minutes," Holly's sister said.
But police said it was actually nearly an hour before Holly and her sister returned to the car.
Officers used a thermometer to test how hot the car seat was inside, and the temperature quickly rose well above 100 degrees.
Detectives told Holly this easily could have become a death investigation.
"Do you understand the seriousness of what happened today?" asked the detective.
"Yes. 1,000%," said Holly.
Holly described the baby as feeling oddly cold when they got to her. A witness who was a nurse said the baby felt like somebody who had just passed away, according to the police report.
Luckily, the baby was breathing, and, after getting fluids at the hospital, was OK.
Arizona's Family went to Holly's home Thursday to talk to her, but nobody came to the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.