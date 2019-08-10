GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Goodyear police and several other local law agencies have arrested a man following an armed robbery spree that spanned across the Valley for three months.
Goodyear police said on Saturday that they arrested 42-year-old Dorian Cabrera, for reportedly being involved in eight armed robberies that occurred between April 14-July 21.
Goodyear Police said they were called to the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store located near Van Buren Street and Litchfield Road on April 14 for reports of an armed robbery in which a "suspect pointed a handgun at multiple employees, forced them to the back of the store and used zip ties to detain the employees while he stole property from the victims and money from the store."
Over the course of three months, Cabrera committed 8 total armed robberies which involved pointing a handgun at the store employees, zip tying them and stealing money from the businesses.
According to police, Cabrera was a former employee of the Goodyear O'Reilly's Auto Parts location and believed his motive for the armed robberies was "financial hardship."
From April to July of this year, police say Cabrera reportedly robbed these locations:
--4/14-OReilly Auto Parts: 420 N. Litchfield Road Goodyear
--5/13-Auto Zone: 435 N. Litchfield Road Goodyear
--5/20-OReilly Auto Parts: 514 E. Southern Avenue Mesa
--5/20-OReilly’s Auto Parts: 1110 S. Gilbert Road Mesa
--6/2-O’Reilly’s Auto Parts: 2609 S. 83rd Avenue Phoenix
--6/17-Auto Zone: 13968 N. Reems Road Surprise
--7/14-Justice Clothing: 9945 W. McDowell Road Avondale
--7/21-Family Dollar: 725 N. Dysart Road Avondale
During the armed robberies, police say Cabrera took the victims identifications and threatened them, saying that he knew who they were and where they lived.
Cabrera also reportedly told the victims "to lie to the police and tell them that he was African American." The 19 victims in these cases range in age from 18 to 37 years.
Goodyear police said the ATF, FBI, El Mirage police and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office assisted their investigation.
There are currently no other outstanding suspects related to these robberies.
Dorian was later arrested and booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on several following charges including armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and first-degree burglary.
At this time, Cabrera currently faces charges following the robbery at the Avondale Family Dollar location, while the other seven cases are still under investigation.
(2) comments
This dude looks familiar. Probably my cousin
What a jerk
