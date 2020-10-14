TELLURIDE, CO (3TV/CBS 5) - A Goodyear couple is lucky to be alive after several boulders crashed onto their car. The accident happened Sunday as the newlywed wrapped up their honeymoon in Colorado.
"We decided we wanted to do a driving trip. We felt it was safer," says Rebecca Backman. "We basically planned a hiking trip in the mountains of Colorado."
Backman was behind the wheel as the two left Telluride to head back home. What happened next, Backman says, was like a scene out of a movie.
"I basically had time to say, 'Oh my God, Jason!' Rocks!' And then we hit them," recalls Backman. "I hit the main one that was falling and then one of the pieces bounced up onto our windshield and hood."
The crash was unavoidable, says Backman. If she turned one way, she would have driven off a cliff. If she turned another direction, she would have faced oncoming traffic.
Backman hurt her leg and suffered some scrapes to her hands. She says her husband was sore after the wreck. Backman believes they would not have survived if she had not already been on high alert.
"I had a dream the night before that I was in the car by myself and something, I don't remember what, pushed me off the road and like free-falled down a cliff," says Backman. "So, I was very anxious that day as we were driving through the mountains."
Backman gets emotional thinking about the wreck.
"How horrible it would have been to marry someone one week and bury them the next," says Backman. "Jason and I both have parents in heaven and I think we had angels looking out for us."
The crash happened in Colorado, but Arizona highways have dangerous spots where rockfall can happen. A spokesman for the Arizona Department of Transportation encourages drivers to be cautious on Interstate 17 near Black Canyon City, the U.S. 60 in Salt River Canyon, and State Route 89A in Oak Creek Canyon. Drivers are urged to watch out for posted signs with warnings, especially in bad weather.