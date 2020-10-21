GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Goodyear man pleaded guilty and learned his punishment on Tuesday afternoon for disrupting a polling place in 2018. Justice of the Peace Anna Huberman sentenced Brad Luebke to six months probation and a $400 fine.
The 39-year-old went into the polling site at Desert Spring Community Church on Nov. 6, 2018, with a holstered BB gun and a cellphone camera on a specialized mount and a microphone. It was a clear violation of the 75-foot rule, which bans those items that close to a polling site. Luebke was told to get rid of the restricted items, but he refused, so police were called. When they showed up, he was found outside the church and taken into custody.