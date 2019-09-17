NEW YORK (3TV/CBS 5) -- Money.com just put out its 2019 list of best places to live, and Goodyear made the top 25.
The 100 Best Place to Live in America list takes into account each city's economic health, cost of living, diversity, public education, income, crime, ease of living, amenities, and more.
Goodyear came in at No. 22.
According to Money.com, which is owned by Meredith Corporation (the parent company of 3TV, CBS 5 and azfamily.com), Goodyear has several things in its plus column, including career opportunities, sunny weather, beautiful landscapes, spring training ballgames, and its commute to downtown Phoenix.
[RELATED: Most popular places to buy a home in Phoenix area in 2018]
Job growth in the surrounding county increased by 23.1% from 2010 to 2018, and is projected to increase another 7.7% by 2023.
Also, Goodyear is about 25 minutes away from downtown's variety of bars and restaurants.
The city is home to more than 87,000 people. The median household income is $79,480, and the median home price is about 285,000.
Goodyear was founded more than 100 years ago by the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Factory as a place to grow cotton for its tires.
This year's list of the 100 Best Places to Live in America was the first to include neighborhoods as well as cities, according to Money.com writer Shaina Mishkin.