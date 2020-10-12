GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Home Depot in Goodyear had to be evacuated Monday evening after an assault suspect was seen running into the store.
At about 4:45 p.m., Goodyear officers responded to the Super 8 Motel near I-10 and Dysart Road for a report about an aggravated domestic violence assault.
Police say suspect Jaylin Bowers, 35, took off from the area, but was later seen entering the nearby Home Depot store.
The store was evacuated as officers began searching for the suspect.
Bowers remains at large. He is described as a Black man with several neck and facial tattoos, and an "X" tattoo under his right eye.