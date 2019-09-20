GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Goodyear grandma was worried sick after her granddaughter took a couple bites of a raw chicken sandwich from a fast food restaurant Thursday night.
She said the sandwich came from a Buckeye Burger King located near 195th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Charlotte Parker says she's thankful her 13-year-old granddaughter, Caitlin, has not gotten sick.
[WATCH: Goodyear family says they were served raw chicken patty at local fast food restaurant]
"Caitlin got hers out, took a couple of bites and says Nanny, what’s wrong with this? I said what do you mean what’s wrong with it? She said, look at it. She handed it to me, and you could see the meat was raw as it could be, pink as it could be," said Parker.
She called Burger King right away. Parker recalls the conversation, "She said, "ma'am, I don’t know how it happened."
Parker described the phone call. "I said I don’t either. I’m not there to know. She said "I apologize." I said no, don’t apologize. Just make sure you don’t do this again and get anyone sick."
Parker said her daughter got a refund the next day, but she's still waiting for a call from the regional manager.
"I don’t think they understood my concern," said Parker. "To me, they seemed very nonchalant about it... oh well, we didn’t cook it long enough. I punched the wrong number."
Parker wants to know what safety precautions Burger King will take in the future.
"I want to know this doesn’t happen to anybody that didn’t have the least bit of knowledge about what could have happened if they ingested this whole hamburger," said Parker. "It could have killed someone."
She wants to protect kids like her younger grand-daughter who has a weak immune system. Five-year-old Laila can't risk getting food poisoning.
"If it had my Laila it could have possibly been death for Laila," said Parker.
Burger King told Arizona's Family the location is locally owned.
Burger King officials said local owners can't talk to media, and Arizona's Family would have to wait to hear back from the corporate office.
Burger King's corporate office has yet to return our phone call and e-mail.