GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A Goodyear Fry's location has issued a recall for over-the-counter sliced meat "due to possible contamination with human blood borne pathogens."

The recall is taking place at Fry's location at 16380 W. Yuma Road in Goodyear. 

The product was sold on Thursday, August 8 between 6:50 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The items include the following:

Boar’s Head:

Smoke Master Smoked Ham

London Broil Roast Beef

Oven Gold Skinless Turkey

Ever Roast Chicken Breast

Beef Bologna

Low Salt Deluxe Ham

No Salt Added Oven Roasted Turkey

Private Selection:

Mesquite Smoked Turkey Breast

Angus Roast Beef

Hickory Smoked Pepper Turkey Breast

Wild Flower Honey Turkey Breast

Golden Brown Turkey Breast

Choice Corned Beef

Black Forest Ham

Choice Beef Pastrami

Buffalo Chicken Breast

Maple Ham

Imported Polish Ham

Honey Cured Ham

Pepperoni

A Fry's spokeswoman said the issue was discovered on Friday when the company was conducting an internal audit of food safety procedures in their service deli.

No reports of illness or injury have been reported to date. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Customers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement. Customers who have questions may contact Fry’s Food Stores at 1-800-576-4377, Monday through Friday 8a.m. ET to 12a.m. ET, and Saturday through Sunday 8 a.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET.

 

