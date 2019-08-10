GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A Goodyear Fry's location has issued a recall for over-the-counter sliced meat "due to possible contamination with human blood borne pathogens."
The recall is taking place at Fry's location at 16380 W. Yuma Road in Goodyear.
The product was sold on Thursday, August 8 between 6:50 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
The items include the following:
Boar’s Head:
Smoke Master Smoked Ham
London Broil Roast Beef
Oven Gold Skinless Turkey
Ever Roast Chicken Breast
Beef Bologna
Low Salt Deluxe Ham
No Salt Added Oven Roasted Turkey
Private Selection:
Mesquite Smoked Turkey Breast
Angus Roast Beef
Hickory Smoked Pepper Turkey Breast
Wild Flower Honey Turkey Breast
Golden Brown Turkey Breast
Choice Corned Beef
Black Forest Ham
Choice Beef Pastrami
Buffalo Chicken Breast
Maple Ham
Imported Polish Ham
Honey Cured Ham
Pepperoni
A Fry's spokeswoman said the issue was discovered on Friday when the company was conducting an internal audit of food safety procedures in their service deli.
No reports of illness or injury have been reported to date. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Customers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement. Customers who have questions may contact Fry’s Food Stores at 1-800-576-4377, Monday through Friday 8a.m. ET to 12a.m. ET, and Saturday through Sunday 8 a.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET.
