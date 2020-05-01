GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- As Arizona temps soar into the triple digits, Goodyear firefighters want to draw attention to the dangers of leaving kids in hot cars.

Maricopa County Attorney weighs in on 2 recent hot car deaths in Phoenix area "We're going to take a look at the evidence that's presented, the circumstances of that particular incident, and we're going to look at it in an individual manner and a case by case basis," said Jennifer Liewer, the spokesperson for the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

The Goodyear Fire Department is providing free decals to put inside your car to remind you to check the back seat for a child. “If this simple thing can save one life, then we are meeting our goal of preventing deaths from children being left in hot cars,” said Goodyear Fire Chief Paul Luizzi.

+2 No charges for Gilbert dad in toddler's hot car death The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that it will not being filing charges against the Gilbert father whose 3-year-old daughter died after being left his hot pickup truck in September.

The static-cling decals read, “Is There A Baby in The Back?” and can be placed on vehicle rear-view mirror. "Maybe if we just save one child with the stickers, then I thought it was something that was worth doing," said Luizzi.

Goodyear residents interested in obtaining a free “Is There A Baby in The Back?” decal can call Goodyear Fire Department’s Child Seat Hotline at 623-882-SEAT (7328).

Heatstroke is one of the leading causes of non-crash-related fatalities among children. In 2018, 53 children lost their lives in the United States — the largest number in more than 20 years – due to being left in hot vehicles. Another 52 deaths were reported last year. More than half of vehicular heatstroke cases from 1998 to 2018 were the result of an adult forgetting about a child.