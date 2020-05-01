Goodyear hot car reminder

As the temps heat up, Goodyear firefighters are urging people to check their car to make sure there is no baby or child in the back.

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- As Arizona temps soar into the triple digits, Goodyear firefighters want to draw attention to the dangers of leaving kids in hot cars. 

The Goodyear Fire Department is providing free decals to put inside your car to remind you to check the back seat for a child. “If this simple thing can save one life, then we are meeting our goal of preventing deaths from children being left in hot cars,” said Goodyear Fire Chief Paul Luizzi. 

The static-cling decals read, “Is There A Baby in The Back?” and can be placed on vehicle rear-view mirror. "Maybe if we just save one child with the stickers, then I thought it was something that was worth doing," said Luizzi.

Goodyear residents interested in obtaining a free “Is There A Baby in The Back?” decal can call Goodyear Fire Department’s Child Seat Hotline at 623-882-SEAT (7328).

Heatstroke is one of the leading causes of non-crash-related fatalities among children. In 2018, 53 children lost their lives in the United States — the largest number in more than 20 years – due to being left in hot vehicles. Another 52 deaths were reported last year. More than half of vehicular heatstroke cases from 1998 to 2018 were the result of an adult forgetting about a child.

 

