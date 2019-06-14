GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The owner of a Goodyear doughnut shop says he feels betrayed after learning that a robbery was an "inside job," and had allegedly been planned by one of his employees.
[WATCH: 'Betrayed': Doughnut shop owner speaks about robbery being inside job]
Earlier this week, police arrested three men in a Jan. 13 armed robbery at the Sugar n Spice bakery, near Indian School Road and Wigwam Boulevard.
During that robbery, three bakers were working on their usual after-hours shift, getting ready for the next morning.
[RELATED: Goodyear police arrest three in Sugar n Spice armed robbery]
One of the bakers suggested to his two coworkers that they open the back door to let some cool air in.
“They basically left it open while they were working,” owner Kenny Dimang said.
Just minutes later, two masked men stormed in with guns.
Dimang says surveillance video showed them ordering Joseph Conklin to show them where the money was. On a normal day there wouldn’t be any cash left in the store after hours.
“Of all the days I did not come to pick up the deposit, that’s when it happened,” Dimang said.
He hadn’t been robbed any other time during the 12 years his store has been open.
The thieves made off with about $500. Fortunately nobody got hurt. But there was a major hole in the story.
After months of investigating, Goodyear police say Conklin arranged the whole thing in order to pay off fentanyl debts to his two dealers.
Police arrested Conklin on June 4, and he confessed to the whole thing.
“I’m thinking back all that time, he’s just playing us,” Dimang said. “It’s a little disappointing. You put your trust in them. They become a family, and for someone to do that to you, it just kind of -- they betray your trust.”
A few days later officers were able to find Conklin’s alleged dealers – twins Terrell and Durrell Whitfield.
“When he told us it was the baker, we were just like – it was kind of crazy because sometimes we would come in and we would be alone working with him, so like what if he had done it then?” Sugar & Spice employee Maira Zapata said.
There was a 16-year-old baking with Conklin the night of the robbery. He was so shaken up he quit after it happened. Sugar & Spice has kept in touch with him just to make sure he’s okay.
Dimang fired Conklin as soon as he learned of his arrest, and the shop already has a new baker.
Conklin and the Whitfields are facing armed robbery and other charges.
(1) comment
Patti cake patti cake bakers man bake a cake as fast as you can er rob the bakery as fast as you can. [scared]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.