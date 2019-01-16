MEADE, KS (AP/3TV/CBS 5) — Authorities say a man and woman from Goodyear, Arizona have died after crashing into a tractor-trailer in southwest Kansas.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Monday on U.S. 54 in Meade, Kansas.
A minivan crossed into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason, colliding with the tractor-trailer.
The Goodyear couple inside the minivan died in the crash. They were identified as 73-year-old Dana House and 72-year-old Cynthia House.
The tractor-trailer driver was uninjured.
A state trooper wrote in the report that it’s unknown why the westbound minivan crossed into eastbound traffic.
