GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Patients not getting the care they need during this pandemic is one of a doctor's biggest fears. It's happening to people who need blood, but it has nothing to do with the virus.
Arizona's Family found some of our most vulnerable patients, like cancer patients, are being denied transfusions. "He was cancer-free for three months, and then the disease came back," said Dinah Golding. "It's a challenge, a difficult time."
Golding learned that her husband Chris was denied a blood transfusion at a Banner hospital. A vital procedure to counterbalance the effects of chemotherapy.
"On Monday evening, they called and said there were no platelets in the state of Arizona," said Golding. "I started just thinking and praying and hoping that he could withstand the time." Golding's neighbor is a retired cardiologist; he said that it's concerning that blood platelets aren't available for people like Golding's husband.
"They give these transfusions more or less preventatively to keep them from bleeding," said Gene Fioretti.
Arizona's Family has learned that the lack of blood products is a national issue, stemming from CTS or Creative Testing Solutions, a testing provider for donor company Vitalant. A spokesperson for Vitalant said that CTS is experiencing delays due to a new system they're using. It's created a domino effect that's limiting the distribution of blood products to Valley hospitals like Banner, leaving some patients without it.
"It's sort of discouraging," said Fioretti.
A spokesperson for Banner said the issue with the testing company, CTS, is forcing the hospital system to postpone some procedures to make sure there are enough blood products on hand "for patients with urgent or emergent needs." Vitalant estimates CTS's system issues should be resolved in a couple of days.