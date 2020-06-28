PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A lot of events have been cancelled and holiday plans have been shifted but there are still safe ways you can celebrate this Fourth of July during a pandemic here in Arizona.
One of the events this year will be in Goodyear. In order to not cancel the event entirely, they found a creative way to keep the festivities going - by turning it in into a drive-in event to keep social distancing guidelines in effect and get to enjoy the holiday with your family.
Cars will be parked about six feet apart too. You can watch all the fireworks from the comfort of your car. KNIX 102.5 FM will also be broadcasting live from the event.
The event will be held at the Goodyear Ballpark parking lots which will open at 7 p.m., live-stream and the 102.5 FM pre-show will start at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks will start around 8:30 p.m.
"Fireworks Display will be live streamed across social media for those choosing to enjoy the show from the comfort of their home (you can access the live stream from City of Goodyear’s Facebook page, Goodyear’s Parks and Recreation Facebook page, or Goodyearaz.gov)"
The Goodyear Ballpark will be closed to the public except for access to the restrooms.