GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A stuffed tiger is helping a 10-year-old autistic Goodyear boy cope after he and his family lost everything they own in an apartment fire.
Right now, single mom Lori Bayless-George and her two sons, Trevor, 10, and Sterling 13, are staying in a hotel with only the clothes on their backs while they figure out what to do next.
They only things they own now are five blankets, a cell phone and the clothes on their body.
Goodyear fire said Bayless-George's Park Shadows single-story apartment near Litchfield Road and Western Avenue caught fire around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The family of three were in their beds when they were abruptly woken up to the sound of a beeping smoke alarm.
Police and fire rushed to the scene.
Bayless-George said she walked into the kitchen, saw smoke and flames, and grabbed her two boys and their dog. Bayless-George was still in her nightgown. Trevor was only wearing underwear and Sterling only had pajama pants.
"It was really cold," said Bayless-George.
There was an overnight freeze warning issued for much of the Valley.
According to Bayless-George, Trevor is autistic and is having a hard time processing what happened.
"He has anxiety in the worst way and he just had the hardest time," said Bayless-George.
But a little stuffed tiger is bringing him comfort. Trevor said a female police officer handed to him at the scene. He hasn't let go of it since.
"'Cause it just reminds me how they helped us," said Trevor.
Sterling has seen how the stuffed toy is making a difference, too.
"She gave him the stuffed animal and she kept going back and talking to us, making sure we were OK. It was really nice," he said." Made us feel comfortable like she cared."
The family couldn't remember the officer's name but wanted to thank her for her kindness.
Arizona's Family reached out to Goodyear police. They identified the officer as Sgt. Alison Braughton.
Broughton couldn't be reached for comment in time for this story to be published because she works the night shift.
Goodyear fire said the cause of the fire is undetermined, however, the fire investigator ruled out arson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.