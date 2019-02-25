PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Goodyear City Council unanimously approved a construction deal for a Microsoft project.
The vote happened on Monday.
There's no exact date on when construction will begin, but it will be "very soon," according to Goodyear officials.
Microsoft purchased 277 acres of land in Goodyear in fall of 2018.
The project will be completed just south of the Goodyear airport.
Back in December, the City Council approved to change the land's zoning from agricultural to light industrial. The new zoning allows for the construction of a six-story building.
Microsoft already operates a data center in Chandler.
