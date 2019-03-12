PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Several good Samaritans refused to let a couple get away after they allegedly stole a car with a baby in the back seat.
Police say Joe Velazquez and Cynthia Gracia coaxed a man away from his car yesterday at the Fry’s grocery store near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road. Investigators say the couple then got in the car and took off, apparently not realizing a 2-year-old girl was strapped in the back seat.
Police say the two ditched the car around the corner.
“Once I heard someone tried to steal a kid, I just lost it,” says Ernaldo Varela.
Varela says he was driving by the area when he saw a group of people pointing to a man running away from the car.
Varela says the man hopped a fence into someone’s backyard, and he followed.
“He gets back on the wall and that’s when I pin him,” says Varela.
Varela says that’s when the man pulled a boxcutter out of his pocket and began swiping at him.
“Finally he was able to get my finger and slice it a bit,” says Varela, who had to get a few stitches. He says the man broke free but officers were there to catch him.
In a backyard a few blocks away, a teen girl confronted the female suspect.
“I yanked her by her hair and was like, 'What are you doing in my backyard?'” says 14-year-old Leandra Baron.
“She started crying,” says Baron. “Like, 'Please don’t call the cops,' and I’m like, 'We already called them, there’s no point.'”
Baron says the woman acted very bizarre.
“She started taking off her clothes and my grandma said, 'Oh no, you’ve got to keep that on,'” says Baron
The teen held the woman by her hair until officers arrived.
Police say the 2-year-old baby was found safe still trapped in the car. Velazquez and Gracia have been booked into jail.
