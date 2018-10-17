TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5)-- A dog rescued off a Valley freeway is still searching for his forever home.
Good Samaritans risked being struck by rush hour traffic to rescue the German Shepherd-mix around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
The rescuers, Andrew and Kim Vander Stoep, took the dog to their home while they searched for the owner.
Turns out, the dog is chipped but when the Vander Stoeps called the number linked to the chip the person who answered denied being the owner.
The Vander Stoeps say they hope that someone will come forward to claim the dog, which they have been calling Elliot, because they already have several dogs to care for at their home. But they plan to keep the dog as long as needed.
Anyone with information about the dog’s owner is asked to email phxnewsdesk@meredith.com
