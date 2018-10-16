TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5)-- A dog lives to bark another day thanks to the heroic efforts of several good Samaritans Tuesday evening.
Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, our Lyons Roofing News Chopper spotted a dog in the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 freeway near Elliot Road.
The German shepherd mix spent nearly an hour walking alongside the freeway, momentarily walking into oncoming traffic and dodging vehicles.
A man and woman stopped alongside the freeway to keep the dog from digging through a gate and into oncoming traffic, but the dog seemed hesitant to come near them.
Two other dog lovers, Kim and Andrew Vander Stoep, were at home watching the live stream on our azfamily Facebook page, and jumped into action.
"I told my husband and all of the sudden he was asking me where the leashes were and we got a bag to treats and we went to go find him," said Kim.
A brief time later, Kim, who quickly became known as "the woman in pink" walked across the Elliot Road off-ramp and was able to place a leash around the dog’s neck while it was distracted by the other two drivers.
Kim sat with the dog in the median, giving it water and food, until Andrew was able to get in into his truck.
Kim works at a local animal hospital, and brought him there where they were able to find a microchip.
"We have the address, a couple phone numbers, we're just waiting to get a hold of his owners," said Kim.
For tonight, the dog will stay with the Vander Stoeps.
"We've got four dogs at home; we're dog people, our house is set up for dogs, so we'll separate them the four dogs tonight and just let him get some rest," said Andrew.
They say he'll get a good meal and a warm bed after quite the adventure.
"He's safe now and that's all that matters," said Kim.
If the owner does not come forward, they say they're prepared to give the dog a permanent home.
